WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – NIL deals with the Baylor Bears have the potential to play a large part in the economic development of Waco.

Startup Waco introduced a new plan to the city council today called GXG which stands for, Green and Gold.

The plan could benefit a lot of businesses, organizations and student athletes as well. CEO of Startup Waco, Jon Passavant shares the mission behind the business.

“We’re a economic development organization. First and foremost, the city and Baylor and other local businesses have been great partners of ours in the five years that we’ve been in operation. But our goal is really entrepreneurship. We want to see all of the members of our city have everything that they can possibly have and need to be able to start and grow successful companies.”

Startup Waco is one of Baylor Athletics main partners, serving as the middle man between the athletes and businesses.

Startup’s goal is to provide clarity, insight and education in what is new territory for everyone.

Especially with some college acing scrutiny over illegal payments.

The City of Waco sees the potential partnership as an opportunity to go statewide with economic growth.