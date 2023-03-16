China Spring, Tx (FOX44) – State fire investigators will be assisting in the investigation of a China Spring fire that has left a 73-year-old woman dead.

Waco fire units responded to assist China Spring volunteers shortly before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to a reported house fire in the 300 block of Illinois Avenue. There had been reports of smoke being seen coming out of the house next to the First Baptist Church.

The written run reports of the Waco Fire Department indicated entry was made on arrival and moderate smoke was noted throughout the house. After clearing boxes and other objects from around a door, they found a small pile of clothes on the floor burning, which were quickly extinguished.

A deputy told firefighters there might be someone inside and a search was immediately begun in an attempt to find a possible victim. The victim was found in the dining area of the house with obvious burns. She was taken into the yard and life saving measures were begun.

“They did everything they could to save her. They did CPR, and were not able to bring her around. Just a very sad situation,” said Sheriff Parnell McNamara.