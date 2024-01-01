WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – In typical January fashion, gyms will see lots of traffic this month – with people trying to stay true to their New Year’s resolutions.

FOX 44 News caught up with a health professional to learn the secret to staying committed and disciplined in the new year.

Dr. David Winter shared that according to a recent study, “One week after people make a resolution, 25 percent of them drop it. You look at two months out, 80 percent of people have abandoned their New Year’s resolutions.”

So how can you successfully accomplish your resolutions for 2024?

Dr. Winters says the resolution needs to be three things – reasonable, obtainable and specific. He recommends journaling or keeping a diary as a way of staying on track, and also to share your resolutions with a friend who will keep you accountable all year long.

The most common resolutions are eating better and exercising more in order to lose weight. Winters says, “Those are pretty broad ideas. If you really want to make those work, need to get down to the details about that and have a plan.”