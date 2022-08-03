McLennan County, Tx (FOX 44) – A 43-year-old man has been arrested on charges of soliciting who he thought was a minor for sex.

John R. Ivers was arrested Monday when he arrived at a pre-arranged location to meet what he thought was a child and found McLennan County deputies instead. He posted $50,000 bond, and was released on Tuesday.

An arrest affidavit filed in the case indicted an undercover investigator was communicating with Ivers on a social media app known by investigators to be used for child exploitation.

The affidavit stated that the undercover deputy posing as a child was told by his contact that he wanted to come to the child’s house and engage in sexual activity and would teach the “child” new things.

The affidavit stated that the suspect continued to ask if the conversation was part of a sting operation, adding that child exploitation operations occur in Waco regularly.

After being told it was not, Ivers is accused of traveling to the agreed-upon location and was taken into custody.