WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – There is a fun new way for Waco children and parents to get into reading!

The Waco-McLennan Library is hosting a StoryWalk at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Dewey Community Center, located at 925 N. 9th Street. The City of Waco says this is a “fun, educational, healthy way” to read a book by walking from page to page along a trail.

The pages are secured to a stake about ten feet apart, and children will walk to each one to finish the story. Librarians will be there to help guide guests along the path. The book currently displayed is “Say What?,” which is a book about baby animals and the ways they communicate. Gelu Italian Ice, Booker the Elephant, and Sparky the Fire Dog will be around to join in on the fun with the kiddos!

The Library also plans to switch the books seasonally. Future plans include library staff hosting story times and special events.

The City says that this StoryWalk was made possible by the Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC) under its Texas Reads grant program.

The Waco-McLennan Library also hosts other events for kids and adults. For more information, you can check out the calendar on the City of Waco Library website.