Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — Many people all over Texas are asking about a strange light seen in the sky Sunday evening.

FOX 44 News viewer Jose Botello, Jr. sent us video of the light and asked us to look into it.

After a quick search online, FOX 44 News learned that SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket with 23 Starlink satellites on board Sunday afternoon, around 4:30 p.m. Central. It launched from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The flight path of the rocket as it delivered the satellites to a low orbit took it over Texas.

SpaceX representatives have said the company aims to launch 144 missions this year, which would smash its record of 98, set in 2023.