WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Thanks to name, image and likeness student athlete partnerships are making a significant impact within their communities. Central Texas business student-athlete.co is aiming to expand their reach nationally.

The business compliantly connects youth to college student athletes for training mentorship, providing relevant and inspiring mentorship to youth from their hometown heroes, like athletes from Baylor University. The business model also allows student athletes to prepare for the workforce.

CEO and founder of student-athlete.co Jermaine Malcom says, “If I had not learned from someone who had been there before. Taught me how to play an unfamiliar game. The game of football. When I came from Jamaica to the U.S., I would not have received my full scholarship and the opportunity to earn my education. And so the why really behind it is trying to replicate the process of how myself and thousands of college student athletes have gotten to college over the years with relevant and inspiring mentorship.”

The business partners with local non-profit organizations to initiate mentorship, “100% actually right now of our youth that are involved in our in our program are considered economically disadvantaged,” says Malcom.

The hope of student-athlete.co is to connect with student athletes across the country, helping them to see they are capable of much more than just their sport.

If you would like to learn how to get involved or sign your child up for a mentorship session, visit student-athlete.co.