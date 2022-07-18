Waco, TX (FOX 44) – Students are learning new skills in Mentor Waco’s inaugural summer enrichment camp.

Mentor Waco Founder and Director, Jeremy Davis, created the program for students to have positive learning experiences in the summer.

“Closing down of a couple community resources, just the kids having a lack of ways to be involved in their community and ways to spend their summer in a positive light,” said Davis. “The whole purpose of the summer enrichment program was to give our kids a safe place to learn and grow.”

Outside of the campers hard work in home improvement, they’re learning about animal care, historical research, and music production.

The variety in classes are for students to take away skills benefiting them and others in the future.

“I do want to be a leader own my own business,” said Heaven Lee, camp participant. “They taught us about how to be a servant leader, and that’s when you’re nice to your employees and you don’t take your leadership for granted.”

“When we get back in school, I can help them about slavery when we get to that topic, and help them,” said Tiniya Rodey, camp participant. “I can go around telling everybody the real truth about it.”

“It helps me with my vocalization, it helps me talk to people. I learned a lot in this camp,” said Aaron Brooks, camp participant.

“If I wanted to become a musician I could start making a beat, then I can progress from that,” said Taliyah Rodey, camp participant.

“Historical research may help me become an eighth grade social studies teacher in the future,” said Patrick Lee.

Mentor Waco plans to annually host its summer enrichment camp.

To get involved with the organization and future events, you can click here.