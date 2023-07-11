McGregor (FOX 44/KWKT) — There’s no better way to really get to know McGregor – other than taking a bite out of one of its most famous stops. The coffee shop cafe!



“it’s always good. If you go away from here hungry, it’s your fault,” says café owner Donald Citrano.



Planting its roots in McGregor back in 1996, the Coffee Shop Café is a household name, drawing in people from all over Texas and beyond, for over two decades. That includes big names like Texas native Jessica Simpson and former Pres. George W. Bush.

The family friendly restaurant features a ceiling lined with countless mugs, sporting local businesses and time stamps throughout the years.



“We all love each other. We love the customers,” Citrano says, “Hired some really good people that have been with us for 20 years and 22 years so, which makes it an excellent restaurant when you have cooks that have been there that long, they know what they’re doing, they’re fast they get it out right every time. So that’s the blessing,”



You can step into a country home style atmosphere and indulge in southern cuisine, ranging from buffet style country classics like chicken fried steak, to mashed potatoes and collard greens.



And if you want a taste of what those who frequent Coffee Shop Café call the world’s best pie, there are an array of options for you.

“just really good food and the people are so nice,” longtime customer Linda Parten told FOX 44 News, “I mean Donald and all of his servers and you know the people who clean the tables and busters and everything, they’re like family. I mean some of them are family members but they’re all just so nice and so helpful,”



