MCGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — Come let your inner child roam free and discover all of the unique and fun finds at the Cedar Chest Antique Mall!

Located off of West Highway 84 in McGregor, Cedar Chest Antique Mall is a vast shopping experience that offers a little bit of everything for anyone.

Shop from hundreds of vendor booths that feature select antiques, vintage collectibles, furniture, clothing, glassware, and much-much more.

Owner and founder Shannon Torn says she learns and finds something new everyday at the mall.

“Each vendor stocks their own booth and so they go out and look for things and they bring it here. That’s what makes it fun. There are so many vendors and so much variety,“ says Torn.

And when you think you’ve seen enough, there’s more!

The antique mall has also been featured in 5 episodes of Fixxer Upper and if you find yourself getting hungry while shopping, the Fox’s Treats and Eats is right next door.

Manager Tim Dowdle shares what he loves most about working at the Cedar Chest Antique Mall.

“This is a fun story. This is people coming in and looking for stuff that reminds them of when they were children, reminds them of their grandparents, or their parents, stuff that they have. And so everybody is just usually in a good mood. And and then we just try to help them out as best we can,“ says Dowdle.