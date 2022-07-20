BELLMEAD, Texas (FOX 44) – School supplies and donations are greatly needed for La Vega schools and students.

The Bellmead Police Department is collecting these donations for its annual School Supply Drive from July 1st through the 22nd – just in time for the 2022-2023 school year.

If you would like to make a donation, you can drop them off at the following locations:

Bellmead Police Department, located at 701 Maxfield Street

H-E-B, located at 801 N Interstate 35 Service Road

Walmart, located at 1521 I-35 N

For more information, you can call 254-799-0251.