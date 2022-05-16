WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Waco Police Department and the San Antonio Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) – Waco Resident Agency are still looking for the suspect involved in an aggravated bank robbery on April 30.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers, who will also give a reward up to $2,000 if the tip results in an arrest. You can call Waco PD at 254-750-7500, or Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357, with information about this suspect’s identity or whereabouts and reference case number 22-7151 – or you can call the FBI San Antonio Division at 210-225-6741 and/or submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.

The bank is also offering a $5,000 reward for information resulting in this man’s arrest.

This bank robbery occurred inside of the Walmart located on Hewitt Drive. Police were dispatched around 9:45 a.m. Saturday – and discovered that the suspect demanded money, threatened the bank employees, claimed to be in possession of a firearm, and tied the employees’ hands together.

No major injuries were reported during this crime.





The suspect involved was last seen fleeing on foot toward Hewitt Drive, running East on Old McGregor Road. He is described as approximately 5’7″, weighs around 150 pounds, and is between 18 to 30 years old. He has brown hair with a beard, and was wearing a blue medical mask at the time of the crime.

He was last seen wearing a burnt orange shirt, black skinny jeans, brown oxford shoes and a single-strap dark-colored shoulder bag.