Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco Police have arrested a 26-year-old man accused of threatening store employees at a local farm and ranch store during a robbery.

Daniel Lee Thompson was booked into the McLennan County Jail Tuesday on a charge of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Waco Police Department spokesman Bryton Johnson said the incident occurred about 7:25 p.m. on October 26th. Thompson entered Orschein Farm & Home on the Interstate 35 access road near Valley Mills Drive, and was in the process of taking two knives and a flashlight.

When store employees tried to stop Thompson, he held them at bay with a knife as he escaped. He was developed as a suspect, and a warrant was obtained for his arrest.

He was found on Tuesday and taken into custody. His bond had not been set, as of Wednesday morning.