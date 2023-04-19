Hewitt, Tx (FOX44) – Hewitt Police report a man wanted in a 2020 child molestation case has been tracked to Philadelphia, arrested there and brought back to McLennan County to face charges.

Sidney Michael Guzman was picked up with the help of Pennsylvania authorities after Hewitt investigators recently got information that he was there.

Hewitt Police report the investigation began with an outcry in 2020 with a call to a home on Zuni Avenue with reports that a 9 year old and three year old had been molested.

The 49-year-old Guzman had been identified as a suspect and a warrant had been obtained for his arrest. After being picked up in Philadelphia in March, extradition proceedings were begun and he was transported back, being booked into the McLennan County Jail Tuesday.

His bond was set at $40,000 on two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact.