BELLMEAD, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bellmead Police Department needs your help to identify a suspect in a case of theft.

The department says that the man pictured below entered the Walmart located at 1521 Interstate 35 and stole several items. The man can be seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a tan trucker hat. He has long blonde hair and facial hair.

(Courtesy: Bellmead Police Department)

If you can help identify this man, you can contact the Bellmead Police Department at 254-799-0251, Ext. 6338 with any information and reference Bellmead Case 23-00945. You can always request to remain anonymous.