LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (FOX 44) – The Lacy Lakeview Police Department needs your help to identify a suspect in a Dollar General robbery.

Police say that at approximately 11:10 a.m. Monday, a man entered the Dollar General and proceeded to rob the cashier. The man was wearing black crocs, black shorts, a black hoodie, a surgical mask and one latex glove.

Police reviewed camera footage and saw the suspect walking towards the store from New Dallas Highway before the robbery and leaving the store around the E. Craven Avenue side.

There were several potential witnesses in or around the store at the time this offense occurred. If you witnessed these events, or have any information about the individual pictured above, you can contact the Lacy Lakeview Police Department at 254-799-2479 and reference case #23-0247.