LACY LAKEVIEW (FOX 44) – The Lacy Lakeview Police Department needs your help to identify a robbery suspect.

The department says that around 9:50 p.m. Sunday, the man pictured below robbed the Dollar General – located at 101 N Lacy Drive. The suspect was carrying a firearm.

(Courtesy: Lacy Lakeview Police Department) (Courtesy: Lacy Lakeview Police Department)

The man is between 5’10″ and 6‘0″, and was wearing all black with a gold skull Halloween mask.

If you have any information on this individual, you can contact the Lacy Lakeview Police Department at 254-799-2479 and reference Case #23-0070.