BELLMEAD, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bellmead Police Department needs your help to identify a man suspected of mail theft from a church.

Police say that the man pictured below committed the theft at the St. Paul Lutheran Church around 6 p.m. Saturday. The church is located at 1301 Hogan Lane.

(Courtesy: Bellmead Police Department)

The man was seen getting into an Audi A4 Wagon with a roof rack. The vehicle had a temporary tag and missing a gas tank cover on the passenger’s side.

If you have any information regarding this case, you can contact Det. Lolmaugh at 254-799-0251. The case number is #23-00751.