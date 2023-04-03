WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Two people have been injured in a shooting in Waco. A suspect is being sought by police.

Waco PD spokesperson Cierra Shipley tells FOX 44 News that a call came in at approximately 12:53 Monday regarding a shooting in the 1800 block of Richter Avenue. When officers arrived, they found two victims with gunshot wounds. A male victim has died at the hospital, while the other victim’s conditions are unknown.

Police are searching for a suspect. Shipley says this is believed to be an isolated incident.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.