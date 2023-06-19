WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department needs your help to find a suspect involved in a shooting.

The department says the shooting occurred in the 1200-1100 block of Delano Street at approximately 2:11 a.m. Saturday. One juvenile sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital to receive emergency medical care. Her condition is unknown.

There is not believed to be a continued threat or danger toward the public, and this was an isolated incident.

If you have information regarding this case, you can contact the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500 or Crime Stoppers at 254-743-HELP(4357).

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.