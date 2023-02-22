WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department is searching for a suspect in a Tuesday night shooting.

Officers were called to the shooting at 9:15 p.m., which occurred near the 700 block of N. 12th Street. When officers arrived, they discovered the shooting happened over a domestic dispute after a man suffered one gunshot wound.

The man was airlifted to a Temple hospital. His current condition is unknown.

Officers are still searching for the suspect. Police say this was an isolated incident.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.