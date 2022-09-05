MART, Texas (FOX 44) – A man suspected of being a child pornographer has been arrested in Mart.

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office’s Human Trafficking Unit received information on Friday from Homeland Security Investigations in Austin that Leonard David Newman, of Mart, sent explicit images of children to Homeland Security Investigations in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Human Trafficking Unit and Homeland Security Investigations executed a search warrant Saturday on the Mart residence belonging to Newman – according to McLennan County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Steve January.





Leonard David Newman’s arrest (left) and mugshot (right). (Courtesy: McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, McLennan County Jail)

Newman was found to be in possession of child pornography, which it was discovered that he produced and distributed. The Sheriff’s Office says that through the course of the investigation it was discovered that Newman was sexually abusing four children – and sending the photographs and videos he was making to other individuals.

Newman confessed to detectives about the sexual abuse and the distribution of child sexual abuse material. He is in the McLennan County Jail, and has been charged with Sexual Performance of a Child, Distribution of Child Pornography, two charges of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child and two charges of Continuous Trafficking of Persons (minor). His total bond is $600,000, according to the McLennan County Jail.