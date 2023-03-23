Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco Police report recovering over a half-pound of methamphetamine and making an arrest as part of an ongoing investigation on suspected illegal drug dealing.

42-year-old Josh Lindale Goodwin was arrested on Tuesday following an investigation which started in September 2022. As the investigation unfolded, officers obtained an arrest warrant for Goodwin – which was served by members of the Street Crimes Unit.

As he was being taken into custody at his home in China Spring, Goodwin gave officers consent to search his home – where officers found over a half-pound of meth and just under a pound of marijuana.

Goodwin was booked into the McLennan County Jail on two counts of a first-degree felony charge of delivery of a controlled substance – meth. He was also charged with felony possession of meth and a state jail felony amount of marijuana. He remained in the McLennan County Jail on Thursday, with bond set at a total of $80,000.