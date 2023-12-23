WEST, Texas (FOX 44) – Today, Sykora Family Ford put on its 26th annual Christmas pancake breakfast for the city of West and surrounding areas.

Dealership employees cook and serve a free breakfast with hot pancakes and sausage for about 1,000 people every year and this year brought in one of the largest crowds.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara makes it a point to attend the breakfast every year, “First of all, there’s so many good people here and good friends. You know, the Sykoras are wonderful people to put this on for the public and second it’s such good pancakes and sausage and coffee. It’s a wonderful breakfast!”

The event is a yearly tradition for many families in West, and some consider it a Christmas family reunion. Sykora Family Ford hopes to give back to the community for many more years to come.