WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Independent School District is inviting the community to take a final walk down the hallways of the current Kendrick Elementary School before it is demolished to prepare for the construction of the new Kendrick Elementary.

The event will take place from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday, at 1801 Kendrick Lane. The district says the new campus is being built as a result of voters passing a $355 million bond program in November 2021. This will lead to the replacement of Kendrick Elementary School, Tennyson Middle School, Waco High School and G.W. Carver Middle School. The passage of the bond also allows for extensive renovations at South Waco Elementary School.

Kendrick Elementary will have scrapbooks with newspaper clippings, awards and more dating back to the 1950s on display for the community to enjoy. Former and current Kendrick Elementary students and staff, district trustees and senior leadership and Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon will be in attendance.

The district says this event is taking place on the exact date of when Kendrick Elementary was dedicated in 1952. Kendrick students will be served in the former Indian Spring Middle School location starting in January. The new Kendrick Elementary School is scheduled to open in fall 2025.