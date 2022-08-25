Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco Police report two men were arrested after it was found that a pump at a gas station had been tampered with to allow pumping large amounts of gas, but indicating much less.

Officers were called to 330 West Highway 6 on Wednesday, where the store manager was getting suspicious about how long two men were spending at one of the gas pumps. The fuel flow meters were reading a relatively small amount of gas for how long they had been there.

The machinery was opened, and a device was found being used to siphon gas. The device was used to trick the pump and allow the pumping of a large amount of fuel with much less being indicated.

Two men were arrested at the scene. 43-year-old Adonis Larosa-Hernandez and 28-year-old Eudys Javier Serrera-Perez were charged with felony theft of a petroleum product.

Adonis Larosa-Hernandez ; Eudys Javier Serrera-Perez.

Police said it was uncertain exactly how much fuel was pumped. One of the charges was listed as theft of a petroleum product under $10,000.