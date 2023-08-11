Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 17-year-old Waco man is facing multiple felony charges following a Thursday morning attempted robbery during which shots were fired.

Gerardo Jaimes was arrested shortly after the incident was reported. Waco PD spokesperson Cierra Shipley said officers were called to the 1800 block of LaSalle Avenue just after 2:00 a.m. Thursday and were told a man had fired two shots into a vehicle occupied by a man he had tried to rob. With a description of the suspect, Jaimes was located in a very short time in the same area and taken into custody. No one was injured.

An arrest affidavit stated that police were told that the victim and his girlfriend had arrived at a club at that location when the attempted robbery took place. The victim was driving away to escape the attempt when two shots were fired. The affidavit stated one shot hit the driver’s side window and was deflected and the second hit the rear driver’s side window.

As the suspect was being arrested a struggle with the officer ensued. The affidavit stated the suspect repeatedly tried to reach his front waistband area. He was searched for weapons and in his front waistband a black .22 caliber Smith and Wesson M&P handgun was recovered. A computer check indicated the weapon had been reported stolen.

Jaimes remained in the McLennan County Jail Friday morning on two counts of first degree felony aggravated robbery, unlawfully carrying a weapon, theft of a firearm and resisting search.

His bond was set at a total of $107,000.