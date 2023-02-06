AUSTIN / WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation is visiting several high school campuses across the state this February with its “Teen Click It or Ticket” campaign.

The organization’s mobile digital vehicle visited Cameron Park in Waco on Monday morning. The vehicle features screens sharing safety information to emphasize to teen drivers and their passengers the importance of wearing a seat belt when riding in a vehicle.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death among teens in the U.S. 45 percent of teens killed in crashes in 2022 were not wearing a seat belt.

TxDOT says the campaign is a key component of #EndTheStreakTX – which is a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort encouraging drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel and help end the streak of daily deaths. The last deathless day on Texas roadways was November 7, 2000.