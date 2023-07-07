Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A McLennan County Grand Jury has returned a murder indictment against 17-year-old Ruben Dominguez in connection with a May Waco murder.

Dominguez was arrested in Freestone County and brought back to face charges a week after the shooting death of 17-year-old Tercquan Johnson.

Around 8:41 p.m. on May 2nd, officers got a call about a shooting near the 1900 block of JJ Flewellen Road. They found Johnson with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This was the seventh homicide of 2023 and the sixth homicide investigation for Waco.