WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A teenager is shot in the leg during an argument, and police are searching for a possible suspect.

The Waco Police Department tells FOX 44 News they were looking for a shooter on Wednesday afternoon after a teenager received a superficial gunshot wound. The shooting was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the 120 block of Lyndon Circle.

The teen claims he got into an altercation with another person who tried to take his money. He fought back, but was soon shot in the leg.

Police say the injury is not life-threatening, and the teenager did not request to be taken to a hospital.