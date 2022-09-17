Waco (FOX 44) — Waco Police officers have arrested a 19-year-old man accused of driving drunk and causing a deadly crash.

The incident happened around 2:29 a.m. Saturday morning in the 3100 block of S. 3rd Street. Officers found a flipped-over vehicle that had slammed into a parked vehicle.

They determined that Norman Nyamandi was speeding down the road, lost control, and crashed into an unoccupied vehicle parked in a driveway.

Nyamandi’s vehicle flipped over and rolled, sending a female passenger flying out. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released at this time.

Nyamandi faces a possible intoxication manslaughter charge.