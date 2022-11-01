WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Two teenagers suffered gunshot wounds at a weekend Halloween party in Waco.

Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley tells FOX 44 News that officers were called to a shooting at the South Terrace Community Center at 11:50 p.m. Saturday. A Halloween Party was going on when the shots were fired.

Two individuals suffered gunshot wounds – one was an 18-year-old man, and the other was a 16-year-old woman. Shipley says both of them were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay.

This investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.