WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco-area travelers will be able to enroll in the Transportation Security Administration’s popular TSA PreCheck program at the Waco Regional Airport.

The program will be taking place until July 1. Those at the airport can sign up for the program and be enabled to “Travel with Ease” by experiencing an expedited security screening process. The “pop-up” office will be inside the lobby of the terminal building, in the baggage claim area.

The application process allows U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents to enroll directly in TSA PreCheck – which allows travelers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear, and belt, keep their laptop in its case, and their 3-1-1 compliant liquids/gels bag in a carry-on, in select TSA airport checkpoint screening lanes.

More than 200 airports participate in the TSA PreCheck program nationwide. You can visit the Transportation Security Administration TSA PreCheck website at https://www.tsa.gov/precheck to register and schedule an appointment for the event.

Applicants must bring proof of identity and U.S. citizenship. This can either be through a current U.S. passport, or driver’s license and a copy of their birth certificate. The enrollment process must be completed in person at the enrollment location for the proper paperwork and fingerprints to be collected.

The application fee is $85, and can be paid during the enrollment appointment with either a credit card, money order, company check, or certified/cashier’s check. Cash or personal checks are not accepted.

After completing enrollment, successful applicants will receive a Known Traveler Number (KTN) via U.S. mail within two weeks, and this is valid for five years. The enrollee should enter the provided KTN in the “Known Traveler Number” field when booking airline reservations. The KTN also can be added when booking reservations online via a participating airline website, via phone call to the airline reservation center, or with the travel management company. The KTN can be entered in participating airline frequent flyer profiles, as well.