Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Prosecution testimony has begun in the 19th District Court murder trial of Courtney Washington, charged in the July 2020 murder of a man in a Waco apartment. Jury selection was completed Monday.

Waco PD officers were sent to 2601 Sanger Ave in reference to a man down call shortly before 5:30 a.m. July 13th, 2020.

They found the victim, 50 year old Larry Bryant, dead from a gunshot wound inside of an apartment.

As the investigation unfolded, detectives learned the deadly encounter stemmed from an altercation inside of an apartment at 2601 Sanger Ave.

They were also able to identify a suspect in this case and secured an arrest warrant for Washington.

Washington, age 29, was arrested the same day and has remained in the McLennan County Jail ever since under a $250,000 bond.

A McLennan County Grand Jury indicted Washington on the charges in September 2020.