WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – For all you foodies out there, the Texas Food Truck Showdown returned to Waco on Saturday!

Dozens of food trucks competed – serving customers and the judges. All the trucks were found in downtown Waco at Heritage Square.

Visitors chowed down at the Showdown from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Americana band the Sundae Drivers started playing at 5 p.m., and local favorites the Sloppy Joe Band followed at 6:30 p.m.

“Decided to come out to check out the food truck competition, but not so much the competition part,” says Wacoan Cynthia Collins. “I actually want to just try some different foods, and I heard there was some new places that were visiting from out of state. I’ve got to get the cupcakes. May still get some more savory [food] because I see that mac truck over there. Check that out, too.”

From noodles to sushi, Asian food seemed to be a fan favorite all day long. One food truck came all the way from Ohio to compete.

But it was food truck Sushi Dojo from the Dallas-Fort Worth area that took home the Grand Champion title for the 2023 Showdown! Congratulations to them!