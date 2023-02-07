WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is inviting qualified jobseekers to learn more about a career working for the state during three hiring events this February.

The Waco Center for Youth is looking to fill multiple positions – including nurses, psychiatric nursing assistants, housekeepers, food service workers and more.

This job fair will take place at Texas Workforce Solutions for the Heart of Texas – located at 1416 S. New Road, in Room #112. It will be held on Wednesday, February 8, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

HHSC recently made significant upgrades to employee pay at the Waco Center for Youth. Registered nurses with three years of experience can start as high as $90,000 a year. Psychiatric nursing assistants can start as high as $15.98 and $21 an hour, depending on experience.

Food service workers or cooks can start as high as $13.94 and $16.75 an hour, depending on position and experience. Along with offering competitive salaries, the HHSC says it also provides employer paid health benefits and paid vacation and sick leave.

Interviews will be conducted on site, and conditional offers could be made to qualified candidates. Candidates must pass a background check before they start work. Applicants must bring approved I-9 documentation – such as a valid drivers license or ID, social security card, birth certificate, passport or permanent resident card.