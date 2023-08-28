WACO, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — For many who have been combating the grueling heat all summer long, your home thermostat determined just how high electricity bills have been these past few months.

Despite the cool rain showers and drop in temperatures many of us saw yesterday, summer is still here.]

The City of Waco is reminding residents of the partnership with Texas Power Switch, to help cut costs on your electricity bills.

“We found this as a great tool, a great resource, and so we’re just encouraging everybody to sign up. Like I said, it’s a group purchasing program, so the more people that sign up the better priced that everyone can get and there’s no obligations,” says City of Waco Sustainability Programs Manager Eric Coffman.

In the roughly 5 year partnership, the energy company says it has assisted hundreds of people in Waco.

“You don’t have to sign a contract. If you can find a better price somewhere else, definitely shop around and get the best price you can on your electricity bill, because obviously right now everybody wants to save money on their electricity,” shares Coffman.

For those looking to save now, it is as simple as this:

Search Waco Power Switch on a browser. Click switch and save on electricity. Then hit “sign up today”.

For those who are already participating in savings, “If your contract expires any time before January 30th, you can participate in this program, but make sure you sign up so you’re in the system and you have the opportunity. Again, there’s no obligation but if you have the opportunity, you need to get in by September 12th,” declares Coffman.

Applications for those interested can be found here.