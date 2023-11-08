MART, Texas (KWKT/FOX 44) — Mart ISD is one of many central Texas school districts celebrating yesterdays elections results.

“We’re just so happy that we can go ahead and start the district projects that we so urgently need. The the biggest project is the elementary addition. We really pride ourselves in small classroom sizes, and we’ve just seen lots of growth,” says Mart ISD Superintendent Betsy Burnett.

Projects to follow the elementary school in the near future include stadium renovations and upgrades towards recreational facilities.

“We’ll need to look at the high school next and see if we’ll need to expand there. But also just updating our facilities and athletic lighting, sound, restrooms, and concession stands. Just things that we haven’t been able to update without this opportunity,” says Superintendent Burnett.

Mart ISD Superintendent Betsy Burnett says this could not have been accomplished without the support of the community.

“It’s such a relief that we can always count on the Mart ISD parents and the community to support our children and to support issues like this by election.”

Mart ISD has up to 10 years to use the bond money on various projects throughout the district.

Texas voters approved of the bond that will keep the tax rate the same and enhance the quality of facilities across the district.

For more information on Mart’s multi-million dollar bond you can visit here.

For yesterday’s election results, you can visit here.