WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Waco has issued mandatory restrictions in accordance with the Drought Contingency Plan to conserve available water supply, due to the advanced stages of drought in our region.

This decision requires residents and businesses to follow specific water restrictions effective Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Lake Waco water levels continue to decline. City Manager Bradley Ford has determined those conditions warrant initiation of Stage Two of the Drought Contingency Plan, enforcing a maximum of two outdoor watering days per week for its customers.

“Lake Waco is a regional water source for our area, making it vital to protect the supply in the future. Due to its continued decline in water level, we are implementing these measures now to reduce the likelihood of enacting more significant water restrictions later in 2022,” said City Manager Ford.

Mayor Dillon Meek adds, “We all play a part in water conservation and ensuring we are

responsible for our water usage. Reducing outdoor watering will allow for the City’s water

system to recharge as well as reduce stress on Lake Waco, the region’s primary water supply.”

There are four stages in the City’s Drought Contingency Plan. Moving into Stage Two makes the City’s designated outdoor watering schedule mandatory for all Waco water customers.

The schedule is based on the last digit of your meter service address. All landscaping and outdoor water use is prohibited from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

In addition, water runoff extending past 10 feet of the property is considered excessive watering and prohibited. Any violation of this ordinance is a misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $2,000.

You can visit here for more information.