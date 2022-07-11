WACO, Texas (FOX 44)- Lake Waco water levels continue to decline. City manager Bradley Ford has determined those conditions warrant initiation of stage two of the drought contingency plan.

The Stage 2 Water Conservation and Drought Contingency Plan is designed to slow the decline of the water level in Lake Waco by thoughtful, meaningful, reductions in outside, non-essential, water use.

The Plan consists of:

• Reduction of outside water use by the City of Waco

• Reduction of outside water use by residential, commercial, and industrial customers

• Reduction of outside water use by wholesale water customers

• Communication to our community on the need and implementation of the Plan Enforcement

“The stage two conservation effort. What we’re certainly hoping for that will remedy a lot of this. But if we don’t get it, it’s going to mean this slope continues down,” says Waco City Manager, Bradley Ford.

In the past 6 months, lake levels at Lake Waco dropped 8 inches.

But why did the City of Waco go straight to a stage 2 drought contingency plan?

Ford says the water flow into Lake Waco is non- existent. In the past 6 months, lake levels at Lake Waco dropped 8 inches.

“If conditions hold and stats come out that it’ll be the second lowest amount of flow in recorded history since 1959,” says Ford.

For the past four days Waco has broken record highs.

“The days that we’ve just seen, there’s about 100 million gallons that goes out of lake Waco every year, every day for our use,” says Ford.

Annually the city of Waco uses about 12 billion gallons of water. Lake Waco holds on average 25 billion gallons for the city to use. During these high temperatures we use more water than any other season.

“The first thing that we need to think about is conservation, so that if the drought prolongs longer than we hope longer, we expect, we’ll have water in the coming months and seasons for consumption rather than keeping our grass green,” says Ford.

Residential, Commercial, and Industrial customers will be allowed to water between 7 PM to 6 AM twice a week based on their address or customer classification.

• Residential Customers whose address ends in an odd number (1,3,5,7,9) water on Tuesday and Saturday

• Residential Customers whose address ends in an even number (0,2,4,6,8) water on Wednesday and Sunday

• Non-residential Customers water on Monday and Friday

• Thursday no outside watering

• Hand watering permitted all days of the week

• Newly-planted grass, trees may receive a 30 day variance by emailing the water team, visit here to submit

Consumption reduction will be monitored and reported by Water Utility Services Billing Staff using

prior year, same time period, data.

Waco provides water for several surrounding communities, what does that mean if you live in Robinson, Hewitt or Bellmead?

“You are required to follow the same path that we do, so to speak, when it comes to drought plan, their plan has to be as stringent or more stringent than ours does,” says Ford.