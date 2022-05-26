WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – May 27 is opening night for the Silent House Theatre Company’s performance of The Crucible.

The play will be at Mission Waco’s Jubilee Theatre, with performances through June 5. The Arthur Miller play is set in the time of the Salem Witch Trials – but is an allegory of the Red Scare from the 1950’s. It tells the story of a farmer and his wife who are accused of being witches by a young servant girl.

The co-founder of the Silent House Theatre Company says they picked The Crucible because it makes people ask questions.

“We push art that makes you think, says co-founder Bradyn Braziel. “We don’t want art that is too easy-going. We want people to think, and leave the theatre still thinking about our shows.”

For the full list of performance dates, and to buy tickets, you can go here.