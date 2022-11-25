WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Fire Department’s Holiday Cheer Fire Engine is coming your way!

The fire engine will be rolling through different Waco neighborhoods nightly through December 23, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. The first four dates are below, with more to be announced:

Friday, November 25th – Heart of Texas & Brookview

Saturday, November 26th – Mountainview & Landon Branch

Sunday, November 27th – China Spring & Part of North Lake Waco

Monday, November 28th – Dean Highland & Sanger Heights

To see when the Holiday Fire Cheer Engine will be in your neighborhood, you can go here.