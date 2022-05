WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Ye Gods! A classic musical is making its way to Waco!

The Waco Civic Theatre is back to full capacity and proudly presents The Music Man, starting this Friday! This production will be running throughout the first three weekends in May.

Over 30 actors and dancers from throughout Central Texas will be bringing this classic to life – with songs like “76 Trombones”, “Trouble”, “Shapoopi”, and many more!

Tickets are now available at Wacocivictheatre.com.