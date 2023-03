WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco community is invited to the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum’s Spring Break Round Up!

The event will take place this Saturday, March 11, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The whole family is invited to come over and meet Texas Ranger reenactors, and even see a real Texas Ranger!

Texas Ranger Talks will take place from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Reenactors will be onsite from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. These activities are included with regular museum admission.