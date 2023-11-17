Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – Waco Police report what started as a theft investigation has led to the arrest of a 21-year-old man on a total of seven separate drug charges in addition to charges related to the theft.

Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said officers were called to the 200 block of New Road about 4:25 p.m. Thursday on a report of a theft. Officers were given a good description of the suspect vehicle, and later found it in the 4000 block of Franklin Avenue. Stolen goods were recovered, and three men were taken into custody on charges of theft and engaging in organized criminal activity.

One of them, however, was found to be in possession of what officers said was a variety of drugs. Jerald Carillo was charged additionally with the possession of those drugs. Shipley said the substances recovered included quantities of marijuana, cocaine, THC wax, tar heroin, LSD in tablet form, methamphetamine and psilocybin mushrooms.

Carillo remained in the McLennan County Jail on Friday, with his bond not yet set as of late Friday morning.