WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – While most people already have their minds set on Halloween, there are others who are planning for Christmas!

The 2023 Home for the Holidays Gift Market is taking place through this Sunday at the Waco Convention Center, located at 100 Washington Avenue. Visitors can take advantage of three days of holiday shopping, with more than 130 unique vendors offering one-of-a-kind gifts.

For more information, and to purchase tickets, you can go here or purchase them at the door. Tickets are valid for re-admission throughout the weekend.