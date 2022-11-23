WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Baylor Scott & White Health says the Thanksgiving season is so much sweeter with these little turkeys around!

The organization is introducing the Central Texas community to more of the “Tiniest Texans.” Labor and delivery and neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) teams at BSW medical centers throughout Texas say they make it a point to help support families who spend holidays in their hospitals.

Twin Turkeys La’Charles and La’Nae (Courtesy: BSW Health)

Cutie Pie Lainey (Courtesy: BSW Health)

Sweetie Pie Jalaya (Courtesy: BSW Health)

Little Turkey Caidon (Courtesy: BSW Health)

Little Turkey Jaciel (Courtesy: BSW Health)

Little Turkey Malachi (Courtesy: BSW Health)

Princess Ariella (Courtesy: BSW Health)

Pumpkin Pie Edward (Courtesy: BSW Health)

Baylor Scott & White Health and our Tiniest Texans wish you and your family the sweetest Thanksgiving.