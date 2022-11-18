Waco, Tx (FOX44) – UPDATE: Waco Police report a third man has been arrested in the case of two underage runaway girls being forced into prostitution.

James Earl Conner was arrested Thursday and booked into the McLennan County Jail. He is accused of “working alongside” Kiearan Harman Whiteside.

Whiteside and Christopher Jeral Allen were arrested Wednesday in the case which started in December 2021.

Whiteside was arrested after the girls were found to have been at his home in the 600 block of N 32nd Street. The girls were first reported to have been at the address triggering the investigation – with Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley saying investigators believed Whiteside forced them into prostitution.

Whiteside was charged with continuous trafficking of persons, a first-degree felony. His bond was set at $75,000.

63-year-old Christopher Jeral Allen was also arrested on the trafficking charge. Police say was held for his “interaction with the juvenile females.” His bond was set at $75,000.

Police said both girls have been recovered by officers and are safe. They were both from Waco.