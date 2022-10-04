WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Renowned Maestro Miguel Harth-Bedoya is set to make his debut as only the third conductor in Baylor University history.

Harth-Bedoya will be in the Baylor University Symphony Orchestra and Campus Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Jones Concert Hall in the Glennis McCrary Music Building. This concert is free and open to the public.

The University says that Harth-Bedoya joined the Baylor School of Music in Fall 2022 as The Mary Franks Thompson Professor of Orchestral Studies, succeeding Stephen Heyde, M.F.A., who retired in spring 2022 after leading the orchestral program since 1987. Harth-Bedoya brings over 30 years of experience conducting orchestras all over the United States and internationally, and hopes this performance “transports audience members to other levels,” and that the love for music and that of Baylor student musicians grows even more.

Since 1946, the flagship Baylor Symphony Orchestra has had only two permanent conductors – founding director Daniel Sternberg, Heyde and now Harth-Bedoya.

The University says that Baylor’s academic reputation and values, coupled with their personal experience as Baylor parents, were significant factors for Harth-Bedoya and his wife in deciding to join the School of Music.

Harth-Bedoya most recently held the title of director of orchestral studies at the University of Nebraska, Omaha – where he created a new undergraduate program in orchestral conducting as well as The Conducting Institute – a summer and winter orchestral conducting program in Fort Worth that includes a variety of online courses.

Harth-Bedoya was born and raised in Peru, and received his Bachelor of Music degree from the Curtis Institute of Music and his Master of Music degree from The Juilliard School – both under the guidance of Otto-Werner Mueller. He also studied with Seiji Ozawa and Gustav Meier at Tanglewood.