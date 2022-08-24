WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas State Technical College’s Waco campus will host state Rep. Hugh Shine (R-Temple) for a campus tour on Wednesday, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The College says that Rep. Shine’s tour will begin at the Col. James T. Connally Aerospace Center, with visits also planned to the Diesel Equipment Technology building, the Industrial Technology Center and the Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners testing facility. The tour will end at the John B. Connally Technology Center.

Shine represents House District 55, which encompasses a portion of Bell County. His visit to the Waco campus comes after Brad Buckley and Charles “Doc” Anderson took a joint campus tour on August 22.

For more information about TSTC, you can visit its official website.